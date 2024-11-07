Are Fresh Vegetables a Key to Seafarer Happiness?

ClassNK awards the first-ever notation for installing a Hydroponic Vegetable Grower for Ship to improve seafarers’ living conditions to Tokei Kaiun’s bulk carrier Royal Laurel.

ClassNK granted its ‘ELW (HP)’ (Excellent Living and Working Environment (Hydroponics)) notation to the ship, and the system is expected to help improve working conditions that exceed the regulations set by the Maritime Labor Convention (MLC, 2006). ClassNK has established a scheme to indicate on a class certificate that a ship is equipped with measures and facilities that contribute to the improvement of the onboard environment in its ‘Guidelines for Excellent Living and Working Environment’.

ClassNK confirmed that the ‘Hydroponic Vegetable Grower for Ship’ manufactured by HSN-KIKAI KOGYO CO., LTD. installed on Royal Laurel, is designed to operate in inclined environments, taking into account its use on ships, and the ‘ELW (HP)’ was affixed to the vessel.



