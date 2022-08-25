Marine Link
Friday, August 26, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

FSG, Oceanex to Develop Climate-neutral ConRo vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 25, 2022

The MOU signing in Stephenville/Newfoundland in the presence of the German Federal Minister Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Dr. Robert Habeck (standing left) and Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson (standing right): FSG managing sirector Philipp Maracke (l.) and Oceanex executive chairman Capt. Sid Hynes (r.). (Photo: FSG)

The MOU signing in Stephenville/Newfoundland in the presence of the German Federal Minister Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Dr. Robert Habeck (standing left) and Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson (standing right): FSG managing sirector Philipp Maracke (l.) and Oceanex executive chairman Capt. Sid Hynes (r.). (Photo: FSG)

German shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) and Canadian shipping company Oceanex are teaming up to design a climate-neutral and highly efficient ConRo (container RoRo) vessel.

As part of a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), the partners aim to jointly to investigate the utilization of and technologies associated with alternative fuels such as ammonia, methanol, synthetic and biofuels as well as hydrogen.

FSG said it will perform a comprehensive lifecycle analysis that links long-term economic and ecological perspectives already in the planning stage.

FSG managing director, Philipp Maracke, said, “As a shipyard, we have ambitious goals to become a major pillar of the energy transition. FSG has already positioned itself as an innovation leader for low-emission ship designs in the past. Building on our references and expertise, we want to be a driver when it comes to energy transition in shipping.”

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week