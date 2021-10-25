FSRU: Nakilat, Karpowership sign MoU

Nakilat and Karpowership signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the LNG-to-power market and jointly own and operate Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRUs).

"This fits very well with Nakilat’s long-term growth plan to expand and diversify our shipping portfolio and strengthens our position as a global leader in the energy transportation sector,” said Nakilat’s CEO Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti.

The MoU outlines an ambitious plan for the immediate future. Nakilat and Karpowership hope to set up a new joint venture and deliver the first FSRU by 2023.