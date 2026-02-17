Fuel Removed from Barge Grounded off San Juan Harbor

Salvors have removed the fuel from the barge grounded on the rocks off the San Felipe del Morro Castle shoreline in Puerto Rico.

Approximately, 1,000 gallons of residual fuel and oily water have been removed from the Defiant barge which grounded at approximately noon, Feb. 9, just off the Port of San Juan harbor entrance.

Salvage crews also brought in additional equipment to assess the extent of the barge damage and to test all tanks and voids for pressurization. The proposed plan to remove the barge is under review pending updates from salvors and final approval from the Captain of the Port.

“With the removal of residual fuel, we have substantially reduced the immediate threat to the marine environment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ray Lopez, Coast Guard incident commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We will continue to monitor the area closely as salvors and responders work diligently to prepare and condition the barge for its removal. Removal of the barge will take as long as necessary to ensure the safety of the responders while minimizing impacts to the marine environment and protecting the integrity of the Port of San Juan’s maritime transportation system.”



