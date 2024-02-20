Fueltrax Wins Contracts with Southeast Asian Vessel Operators

Fueltrax reports it has won a series of contracts from a group of deep sea and offshore support vessel operators working with a global oil company in Southeast Asia.

Of 30 ships that implemented a fuel management system at the urging of their oil company customer to ensure accurate fuel usage transparency and emissions tracking, 28 of them chose the Fueltrax Electronic Fuel Management System (EFMS), the Texas-based company said.

The patented Fueltrax EFMS measures direct fuel consumption and transfers on board, enabling vessel operators to reduce operational and fuel costs. Direct measurements are taken using Coriolis smart meters to measure mass-flow rather than volume. The system consistently measures fuel quality and transmits that data to the Fueltrax operations center for real-time monitoring.

With those 28 new vessels implementing the EFMS, Fueltrax now has a total of 38 vessels in that oil company’s fleet using the system, the company said.

“It is really all about cost savings and fuel efficiency, and Fueltrax has the best and most dependable features to guarantee that,” said Faiz Azani, Kuala Lumpur-based Director of Operations for Southeast Asia.

“Our system’s hardware reliability, durability, and accuracy were the keys to these vessel operators’ choice,” Azani added. “They also recognized our superior support in this region and our cost transparency, so they never have to worry about hidden fees.”

Fakhrurrazi Mat Hassan, COO of vessel operator Tegas Navigation, noted how impressed he was with Fueltrax. The EFMS, he said, “provides us with accurate real-time data of fuel consumption, which allows us to make informed decisions. With a user-friendly interface and ease of use, it is a valuable tool to generate detailed reports and analyze trends. It has helped us optimize our fuel efficiency and reduce operational costs.”

Nur Syahida Che Zam, General Manager of Dinastia Jati, agreed. “Fueltrax have set a high standard in the industry for reliability, accuracy, and robust performance. With a track record that is consistent and dependable, Fueltrax ensures that the data it provides is holistic in all aspects of fuel management. Its precision in measuring fuel usage guarantees access to highly accurate consumption data, enabling us to make informed decisions and optimize our operations.”

In addition, Wong Ha Kiang, General Manager of MK Bumimas, praised the Fueltrax technology and its ability to optimize fuel efficiency, while Ker Boon Chong, Head of Marine Services, Asian Supply Base, said he was impressed not only by the system but by the “friendly and supportive technical support team.”