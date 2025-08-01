Marine Link
Friday, August 15, 2025

Fugro: H1 2025 Impacted by Weak Markets, Recovery Expected in H2

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 1, 2025

© Fugro

© Fugro

Fugro’s results in the first half year were significantly impacted by geopolitical and economic uncertainties. For the second half of 2025, the company expects a strong recovery resulting in a full-year EBIT margin of 8-11%, underpinned by revenue growth in H2 of around 20% versus H1.

  • The macro(economic) uncertainties experienced in Q1 persisted, contributing to industry-wide project delays and scope reductions, especially in the offshore wind market. This led to lower revenue and EBIT.
  • Free cash flow was affected by reduced EBITDA and a front-loaded capital expenditure profile.
  • Our balance sheet remains robust.
  • We are progressing well with implementation comprehensive cost reduction program, targeting a reduction of 750 FTEs and annualized savings of USD$92-115 million (EUR 80-100 million).
  • Our order backlog is solid at USD$1.7 billion (EUR 1.5 billion). The reduction in renewables has been offset by growth in other markets, underpinned by several recent major awards
  • The recent upturn in trading conditions is the result of improved vessel utilization, the recent start of new and previously postponed projects, and cost reductions
  • Outlook 2025: we expect a strong recovery in H2 resulting in a full-year EBIT margin of 8-11%, underpinned by revenue growth of around 20% compared to H1 2025.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

INSIGHTS: Will Watson, Marine Product Manager, Caterpillar

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week