Fugro, Ocean Visions Team Up for Ocean-Based Carbon Removal Tech

Fugro has been selected by nonprofit organization Ocean Visions to lead the development of a standardized environmental impact assessment framework for marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR), a set of emerging technologies that enhance the ocean’s natural ability to store carbon.

The initiative aims to support the permitting of mCDR projects by providing a transparent, evidence-based approach to environmental review.

The two-year project will involve designing, refining and testing a framework that can be applied across a range of mCDR strategies.

Joining Fugro on the project are U.S.-based Integral Consulting and the UK’s National Oceanography Centre.

The final framework will be openly accessible and is expected to serve as a critical tool for researchers, regulators and communities evaluating whether and how to host mCDR projects, with the completed framework expected to be published in 2027.

Carbon removal is increasingly seen as a critical complement to emissions reductions in meeting global climate goals. By drawing carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, mCDR can help offset residual emissions and contribute to climate stability. mCDR strategies include approaches such as enhancing ocean alkalinity, cultivating seaweed and extracting carbon dioxide directly from seawater.

While these methods show promise in helping to meet global climate goals, they must be carefully evaluated to ensure they are safe for marine ecosystems and the communities that depend on them.

“Marine carbon dioxide removal has the potential to become a powerful tool in the fight to stop climate change - but first it must be able to pass the dual tests of safety and effectiveness.

“Fugro brings deep expertise in environmental impact assessments, framework development and offshore environmental monitoring, making them an ideal partner to lead this foundational work toward scalable ocean-based solutions,” said Brad Ack, CEO of Ocean Visions.

“We’ve spent decades helping industries assess and manage environmental risks in offshore environments. Now we’re applying that expertise to help ensure mCDR is done responsibly and earns public trust,” said Céline Gerson, Fugro’s Group Director for the Americas and President of Fugro USA.