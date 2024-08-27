Fugro Pioneer’s Conversion to Methanol Fuel Underway

Fugro has completed the primary phase in its first vessel conversion to green methanol fuel.

The Fugro Pioneer is ready to be equipped with methanol engines after successfully converting the main components on board.

The now-completed vessel adjustments to the Fugro Pioneer allow two of its four original engines to be replaced by methanol engines, ensuring services can still be offered in regions where green methanol is not yet available. The delivery and installation of the methanol capable engines are expected in the second half of 2024.

The geophysical vessel was converted in the Netherlands as part of the Fugro-led consortium MENENS (Methanol as Energy Step Towards Emission-free Dutch Shipping) with a grant from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

Converting the vessel to run on green methanol stimulates the green methanol market, says Fugro, and using green methanol as a fuel reduces carbon emissions by more than 90% compared to conventional diesel. The vessel conversion is part of Fugro’s journey to reach Net-Zero operations by 2035.



