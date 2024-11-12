Fully Electric Damen-Built Tug Sets Guinness World Record for Bollard Pull

The RSD-E Tug 2513, which Damen delivered to SAFEEN Group earlier in 2024, has won a Guinness World Records title for the most powerful electric tugboat.

The record was set by measuring the bollard pull of Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 Bu Tinah. With an average high peak pull of 78.2 tonnes, the vessel demonstrated performance unprecedented for a fully electric tug.

The vessel was delivered by Damen to SAFEEN Group, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, becoming the first fully electric tug to operate in the Middle East.

The record-breaking performance took place at Khalifa Port, AD Ports Group’s flagship facility and announced during ADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event.

“This Guinness World Record achievement demonstrates that the transition to alternative energy does not come at the cost of performance.

“We are very proud that the first electric tug in the Middle East is also making waves on a global level with this accolade and the fact that in parallel it is improving the sustainability of our operations alongside cost efficiencies in terms of overall fuel saving is extremely important. This vessel is now a key component of our Marine Services fleet and our electrification strategy,” said Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group.