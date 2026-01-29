Furuno Introduces FELCOM20 for GMDSS Safety, Global Communications

Furuno has introduced the FELCOM20, an Inmarsat-C Ship Earth Station engineered to meet the requirements of GMDSS, LRIT, and SSAS applications. Built to deliver ship-to-shore communication in even the harshest maritime environments, the FELCOM20 provides mariners with the confidence and capability they need to operate safely anywhere in the world.

Designed for operational versatility, the FELCOM20 supports a range of essential communication services, including Email, Telex, Fax, Enhanced Group Call (EGC), and data reporting/polling. Mariners can access all functions via a touchscreen or a traditional keyboard. Furuno’s icon-based interface allows users to navigate system functions with ease.

To further expand functionality, the FELCOM20 integrates with a range of optional safety and alerting devices, including the IC305 Distress Alert/Received Call Unit, IC306 Alarm Unit, and the IC307 SSAS Alert Unit. When equipped with the IC307, the system fully meets the performance requirements of the Ship Security Alert System (SSAS). Its compact IC318 Junction Box simplifies installation, and the optional PP520 printer enables compliance with EGC receiver performance standards, ensuring that navigational and safety-related messages are always available in printed form.

Fully compliant with the latest IMO performance requirements and IEC testing standards, the FELCOM20 is purpose-built for vessels requiring robust, fully approved GMDSS equipment.