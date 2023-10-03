Furuno's Berthing Aid System Receives ClassNK's Endorsement

Japanese classification society ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a Berthing Aid System developed by Furuno.

Furuno's Berthing Aid System displays the distance and angle between the ship and the quay to assist in berthing operations.

The Berthing Aid System uses LiDAR to calculate the relative distance and angle between the quay and hull, and displays superimposed images for situational awareness. The system aims to improve safety during berthing by measuring and visualizing the positional relation between the quay and ship, which was previously measured visually and communicated verbally by the crew.

LiDAR is a type of sensor that uses laser light. The feature is that the luminous flux density is higher than radio waves, and the position and shape can be detected by using short wavelength laser light.

ClassNK has verified the functions of Berthing Aid System: 1. Measurement and display of the distance and the angle relative to the quay, 2. Display of the predicted velocity and angle at the contact in case there is a danger of contact with the quay, 3. Display of the hull movement relative to the quay in a top view, and issued a certificate to the company.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions.

ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions.

ClassNK said it would continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.



