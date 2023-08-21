Future Proof Shipping Converting Second Vessel to Run on Hydrogen

Future Proof Shipping's inland container vessel FPS Waal has arrived at Holland Shipyards Group's yard in Werkendam, the Netherlands for the start of its conversion to enable operations on zero-emissions hydrogen power.

Building upon the foundation laid by Future Proof Shipping's previously converted FPS Maas—now H2 Barge 1—all the vessel’s internal combustion engines will be removed and a new fully zero-emissions propulsion system, including PEM fuel cells, hydrogen storage, battery packs and an electric drive train will be installed. Over the coming weeks, the main engine and generators will be removed and the new Ballard Power Systems fuel cell section and battery room inside the cargo hold will be installed.

Supporters of the project include the Port of Rotterdam, Expertise- en InnovatieCentrum Binnenvaart (EICB), Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs), WaterborneTP, NSHyMap, RH2INE, and NCE Maritime CleanTech.

This project was made possible with funding support from Interreg North Sea Region Programme (Zero Emission Ports North Sea – ZEM Ports NS), Flagships H2020 Project (Clean Hydrogen Partnership), and Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

H2 Barge 1 has been operating between the Port of Rotterdam and the BCTN terminal in Meerhout, Belgium, since May. The vessel is on charter to BCTN who operate it on behalf of Nike EMEA, based in nearby Laakdal.

Future Proof Shipping aims to have ten zero-emissions ship projects kickstarted within the next five years.