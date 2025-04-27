Future USNS Sojourner Truth Launched

General Dynamics NASSCO has christened and launched Hull 576, the future USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210), the sixth ship for the U.S. Navy’s John Lewis-class fleet oiler program.

T-AO 210 is named in honor of Sojourner Truth, a nineteenth century civil rights activist from New York. In a time-honored Navy tradition, ship sponsor Barbara Allen, a sixth-generation descendant of the ship's namesake, christenrf the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow.

John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oilers (T-AOs) are operated by MSC and feature substantial volume for oil as well as significant dry cargo capacity. They also possess aviation capability.

T-AOs provide additional capacity to the Navy's Combat Logistics Force and are a cornerstone of the Navy's fuel delivery system. These ships are essential to sustaining contested logistics, enabling lethality even in sea-denied environments.

General Dynamics NASSCO is currently in production of three additional T-AOs, with two more under contract for future production. Additionally, a Block Buy contract was issued in September 2024 for the detail design and construction of T-AO 214-221.