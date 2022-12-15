Future USS Carl Levin Completes Acceptance Trials

The future USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) completed acceptance trials on December 9, returning to General Dynamics Corp’s Bath Iron Works (BIW) Bath shipyard after spending two days at sea.

During acceptance trials, the ship and its crew performed a series of demonstrations for review by the U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). These demonstrations are used by INSURV to validate the quality of construction and compliance with Navy specifications and requirements prior to delivery of the ship to the U.S. Navy. Many of the ship’s onboard systems, including navigation, damage control, mechanical and electrical systems, combat systems, communications, and propulsion applications, were tested to validate performance met or exceeded Navy specifications.

“The future USS Carl M. Levin performed exceptionally at sea and is ready to deliver to the Navy early next year,” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “The Navy is excited to welcome yet another of these multi-mission warships to our sailors.”

DDG 120 is named for the late Michigan Senator, Carl M. Levin, who served in the U.S. Senate for 36 years from 1979-2015. As the longest serving senator in Michigan state history, Levin became a staunch supporter of the armed services through his work and leadership as Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

As a Flight IIA destroyer, DDG 120 is equipped with the Aegis Baseline 9C2 Combat System, which includes Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability and enhanced Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities. This system delivers quick reaction time, high firepower, and increased electronic countermeasures capability against a variety of threats.

“Carl M. Levin reflects well on the dedication of all the shipbuilders who have contributed to its success,” said Bath Iron Works President Chuck Krugh. “We look forward to delivery of this fine ship to the U.S. Navy.”

Bath Iron Works currently has under construction the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers John Basilone (DDG 122), Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) as well as the Flight III configuration destroyers Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), William Charette (DDG 130) and Quentin Walsh (DDG 132).