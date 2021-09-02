Future USS Lyndon B. Johnson Conducts Builder’s Trials

The U.S. Navy's future USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002) recently conducted builder’s trials, consisting of in-port and at-sea demonstrations that allow the shipbuilder General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and the Navy to assess the ship’s systems.

“Trials provide an opportunity for the Navy and industry team to test the capability and readiness of the ship,” Capt. Matthew Schroeder, DDG 1000 program manager, Program Executive (PEO) Ships. “DDG 1002 is a warship that is going to equip our fleet with next-generation capability and capacity for the high-end fight.”

After completing builder’s trials and fully proving out the hull, mechanical and electrical systems, the ship will complete combat systems installation and activation.

The future USS Lyndon B. Johnson is the third and final ship in the Zumwalt-class of guided missile destroyers and will provide multimission offensive and defensive capabilities to the fleet.