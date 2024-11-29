GAIL Pens Long-Term Charter with “K” Line for LNG Ship

GAIL (India) has signed a long-term time charter contract with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” Line) for a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship.

The LNG ship will be a modern two-stroke vessel having a tank capacity of 1,74,000 cubic metres and will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries.

The contract was signed through GAIL’s ship-owning company established in Singapore.

This is the first long-term time charter contract between GAIL and "K" LINE involving a newly built vessel which is expected to be engaged in transportation of LNG for GAIL in 2027.

GAIL currently has four LNG vessels, GAIL Bhuwan, GAIL Urja, Grace Emilia and Maran Gas Pericles, to transport natural gas in a super cooled form.

Two more ships are expected to join the fleet next year including one newbuilt vessel on long term charter.

GAIL has a diversified sourcing portfolio for over 15 MMTPA which includes supply sources from various geographies both on FOB and DES basis.

The company's LNG fleet is deployed to lift volumes contracted on FOB basis primarily from the North American region and is transported to meet the domestic demand as well as international customers.