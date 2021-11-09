Gaslog Inks Maintenance Deal with Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä’s Optimized Maintenance Agreement has been selected by Greek shipowner and operator Gaslog to cover 10 of the company’s very large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier vessels. The agreement, signed in June 2021, is designed to ensure certainty of operations with budgeted maintenance costs, Wärtsilä said.

The tailored agreement covers the vessels’ twin two-stroke dual-fuel main engines, enabling them to benefit from condition monitoring and asset diagnostic services, including Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight solution and remote operational support capabilities. The Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance innovation utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to provide accurate and proactive advice and recommendations. The system is able to promptly recognize performance deviations, should they occur, thus allowing timely corrective and mitigating actions to be taken, thereby increasing uptime. Furthermore by ensuring efficient operations, emission levels are lowered.

According to Wärtsilä, Expert Insight is estimated to reduce unplanned maintenance by as much as 50%, and to deliver an up to 5% improvement in fuel efficiency, with a corresponding reduction in emissions.

“To achieve optimal operational efficiency, we need to take advantage of the latest and most advanced technology. Wärtsilä’s Optimized Maintenance Agreement provides this. We have worked closely with the Wärtsilä team to create a customized agreement that addresses our main concerns and needs while providing an efficient means for us to manage both costs and risks,” said Kostas Karathanos, General Manager, Innovation & Technology at Gaslog.

“This agreement represents the smart way for ensuring the efficient maintenance of complex modern marine engines and related systems. By ensuring optimal engine efficiency, which in turn minimizes emissions, it is also a valuable contributor to global efforts to decarbonize shipping,” said Rajeev Janardhan, Sales Manager, two-stroke engine Lifecycle solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Power.