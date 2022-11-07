GEA Breaks Ground on New U.S. Facility

GEA marked the official start of construction of its new repair, logistics, assembly, production and training facility in Janesville, Wis. The groundbreaking ceremony of GEA’s first greenfield site in North America in 50 years was attended by company representatives and officials from the State of Wisconsin and City of Janesville.

GEA will invest more than $20 million in the new site in response to growing demand for separators, decanters, valves, pumps and homogenizers which are at the heart of many industrial production processes.

The 85,000 square foot-building is scheduled for completion in late 2023. In addition to modern office space, the facility will house a training center for customers and employees. The remaining space will be used for the repair of mechanical equipment and logistics. Located approximately 80 miles west of Milwaukee and 40 miles south of Madison, the new GEA facility will create more than 70 jobs.

For GEA, the North American market is the third largest in terms of revenue. In the financial year 2021, GEA North America generated revenue of 835 million Euros and counted almost 1,600 employees.