Gelectric Launches Digital Noon Reports

Gelectric continues to tackle the challenges faced by maritime stakeholders with data-driven solutions. The company has now introduced its latest product, Digital Noon Reports, designed to deliver powerful fleet analytics without any onboard installation or integration.

With zero implementation required, vessels can keep using their existing daily reports, such as noon, arrival, and departure reports, and simply add Gelectric’s dedicated email address to their distribution list. From there, Gelectric’s system automatically extracts, standardizes, and analyzes the data to provide browser-based dashboards for shore teams.

These dashboards transform traditional reports into actionable insights on:

Fuel efficiency and consumption

Regulatory compliance (FuelEU, CII, EU ETS, IMO DCS)

Voyage and performance monitoring

Manual error correction alerts

The solution helps shipowners and operators enhance data quality, compliance readiness, and operational visibility, all while requiring no hardware installation or IT integration onboard.

The system is already in active use on over 20 oceangoing vessels, demonstrating its reliability and immediate impact on ship owners and operators.