General Dynamics NASSCO Takes Delivery of New Floating Dry Dock

General Dynamics NASSCO has taken delivery of a new dry dock at its Long Beach location, after achieving over 40 years of operation from its existing floating dry dock.

“This is more than an arrival. This is our commitment to the future of ship repair, strengthening our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said the company.

The 17,300-tonne dry dock measures over 253 metres in length, 54 metres in width, and 21 metres in height.

Kuehne+Nagel was entrusted with its transport from a construction yard in Turkey on the BOKA Vanguard, one of the largest semi-submersible heavy-lift ships in the world which is owned by Boskalis.



