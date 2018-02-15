Marine Link
Friday, February 16, 2018

NYK, NTT, MTI Conclude Joint Test of Next Generation Onboard IoT Platform

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.
By Aiswarya Lakshmi

February 15, 2018

Image: NYK Line

Image: NYK Line

 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), MTI, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), and NTT DATA Corporation have successfully conducted a proof-of-concept experiment for a next-generation onboard IoT platform.

 
The test was held aboard Hidaka, a domestic coastal vessel owned and operated by Kinkai Yusen Kaisha of NYK Group.
 
The NYK Group (NYK and MTI) previously developed a ship information management system (SIMS) that enables the gathering, monitoring, and sharing of detailed data between ship and shore, with the aim to promote safe, efficient operations. The data includes information on the operational condition and performance of oceangoing vessels.
 
From last September, the four companies began a collaboration to make use of NTT edge-computing technology to develop a next-generation onboard IoT platform by adding to SIMS a new system that would enable the remote distribution and management of onboard applications from land offices. 
 
This experiment was conducted using NTT DATA’s ANYSENSE IoT platform and the communication company’s expertise developing infrastructure that makes use of IoT solutions.
 
This platform is also compliant with onboard IoT international standardization being devised by the Japan Ship Machinery and Equipment Association. In addition, the gathered data can be utilized not only on board but also from an IoT open platform ShipDC, a ship data center established by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (Class NK).
 
The four companies performing this test will next conduct a proof-of-concept experiment on an oceangoing vessel operated by the NYK Group, and continue to create innovation in the maritime industry to improve safety and the efficiency of vessel operations, and promote environmental initiatives and global competitiveness.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News