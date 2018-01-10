Innovators and industry to meet in Southampton

The NEXT GENERATION Marine Power & Propulsion Conference is being held at the Grand Harbour, Southampton on April 18 and 19, 2018. All sectors are invited to participate in this unique event that focuses on viable solutions for sub IMO / sub 24 meter vessels. As most new power and propulsion technology is proving to be scalable this knowledge is becoming increasingly relevant to vessels of all sizes.

Conference organizer, John Haynes, said, “It is clear that emerging technologies including the use of electric drives linked to lithium-ion batteries, along with the arrival of fuel cells and autonomous systems, are accelerating major changes for maritime. The 2018 program builds on our experience of running four previous NEXT GEN power events and working with literally hundreds of industry experts globally.”

Armed with the latest knowledge from around the world this international group will identify the viability of utilizing innovative power systems. For commercial, professional and military end user organizations the unique knowledge gained from presentations and networking sessions will help to shape long term decisions that lead to improvements for in-service systems and procurement of next generation vessels.

Attendees include commercial, professional and military end-user organizations, along with boat operators, boat builders, engine manufacturers, mechanical and electrical engineers, naval architects and legislators.

Presentations will include the latest power systems for passenger ferries, pilot boats, patrol craft, survey vessels, wind farm support vessels, superyacht tenders, military and unmanned craft.

Conference topics include:

Here & Now Technology – how industry is adopting viable solutions.

Next Generation Systems – within a few years of commercial release.

Innovations & Future Possibilities – pushing the boundaries forward.

Diesel Engine Efficiency – reducing emissions and increasing performance.

Powertrain Innovations – improving propulsion and fuel savings.

Hybrid Systems – are now commercially available and in-service.

Fuel Cells – crossover technologies from automotive to maritime.

CFD Modeling & Testing – improving hulls and propulsion systems.

Learning From Other Sectors – auto, aviation, space and sub-sea power.

Autonomous Vessels – requiring low maintenance power and propulsion.

Haynes added, “We know that having the right people onboard is essential and there is no substitute for meeting the experts face to face. Our objective is to bring together a dynamic marine industry group and highlight viable innovation. This is not just green energy for the sake of it. Presentations will show how fuel can be saved, maintenance costs reduced and engine life extended.”