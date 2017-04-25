Infor, GenesisSolutions Form Alliance

Genesis Technology Solutions, Inc. (GenesisSolutions), the asset performance optimization subsidiary of ABS Group, has signed an Alliance agreement with Infor (US), Inc., a enterprise asset management (EAM) software provider and strategic technology partner for more than 90,000 organizations worldwide.

With this alliance, GenesisSolutions will help support Infor and its customers in optimizing the power of Infor EAM. Through services and solutions, customers can improve capital asset management in ways that help increase reliability, enhance predictive maintenance, confirm regulatory compliance, reduce energy usage and support sustainability initiatives across industry sectors.

“Since 1999, GenesisSolutions has delivered measurable return on investment for clients through EAM systems as well as process improvement and program development projects,” said Ryan Klabunde, Vice President of Asset Performance Optimization at ABS Group. “We are thrilled to work with Infor to collectively grow our client base, add value and enhance operational efficiency for the asset-intensive industries we serve.”

“We are pleased to enter into an Alliance agreement with GenesisSolutions, a company with proven asset management and reliability engineering solutions that complement Infor's Enterprise Asset Management software,” said Lynn Sauder, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Infor. “Leveraging GenesisSolutions' Asset Performance Optimization services with Infor's EAM software will help clients optimize results through improved asset performance and operational excellence.”