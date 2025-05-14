Geogas to Deploy Voyage Optimization Solution Across Fleet

Geogas will deploy Syroco’s weather routing and voyage optimization platform across its fleet of over 50 vessels.

The move comes after a year-long partnership between Geogas and Syroco, which saw the operator deploy the company’s core product, Syroco Live, on its two largest vessels, Jean Raspail and Freycinet. As a result of the deployment, both LPG carriers, 230 meters long and each capable of carrying 90,000 cubic meters of gas, were able to follow optimized routes even when harsh weather conditions prevailed on planned routes to deliver their cargo timely and safely while minimizing emissions.

To calculate the optimized route at any time, the solution combines accurate weather and sea data along with its advanced digital twins of vessels.

This unique association of physics-based and naval architecture models, enhanced with the most modern artificial intelligence methods, accurately mirrors the actual performance of the ships as measured at sea, says Syroco. Syroco Live can process hundreds of thousands of voyage options in just a few minutes, faster than most conventional software, while the digital twin sails virtually in real time alongside the actual ship.

Syroco also offers Syroco Onwatch, a voyage monitoring and assistance service that provides captains and officers with decision-making support and performance analysis. At the conclusion of a voyage, Syroco delivers detailed reports with analysis of operations and savings.



