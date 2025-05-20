Geoquip Marine Wraps Up Surveys for German Offshore Wind Projects

Geoquip Marine, a Njord Partners portfolio company, has completed a preliminary geotechnical site investigation for two 4 GW offshore wind projects.

The investigation will support the developer in advancing the next phase of design for both project sites, located in the German sector of the North Sea.

Under the contract, Geoquip drilled 28 boreholes across the project sites to analyze the subsea terrain for turbine foundations.

It underwent thorough soil sampling and seismic site monitoring to inform the engineering parameters for both projects in depths of 40 meters.

By deploying the Dina Polaris vessel, equipped with geotechnical drilling, sampling and testing equipment along with an offshore laboratory, Geoquip provided real-time seabed data, identifying challenging site conditions safely and efficiently.

Germany has set ambitious offshore wind capacity targets of at least 30GW to be installed by 2030, and these projects will be vital in supporting the country in reaching its goal. The potential renewable power from both projects aims to integrate low-carbon, hydrogen, and biofuel production, supporting wider industry decarbonization in Germany.

“Receiving this safety award is a testament to our commitment to delivering reliable data with safety at the heart of everything we do.

“It reflects the precision and transparency we bring to every stage of our work, especially as we identify and mitigate complex site and seabed conditions to support the safe development of critical wind projects. Safety and reliability aren’t just priorities for us, they're the foundation of our approach, and we remain focused on setting the standard across the industry,” said Fatih Topal, Project Manager at Geoquip Marine.