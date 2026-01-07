Georg Fischer LATAM Contracted for Plastic Piping in PES Project

Damen Naval has expanded Colombian involvement by contracting Georg Fischer for the PES project in LATAM. Under this project, a Damen SIGMA frigate will be built by COTECMAR, at their shipyard in Cartagena. Georg Fischer in LATAM has been contracted for the delivery of all plastic piping for the PES project.

Besides the supply of plastic piping, Damen Naval’s procurement contract also includes Georg Fischer in LATAM to provide training sessions for COTECMAR staff at their yard in Colombia. This enlarges exchange of technology and knowledge under the PES project. The supply of the tooling necessary for the training, is also covered under this contract.

Recently, a delegation of both LATAM’s Georg Fischer and Damen Naval visited the headquarters of Georg Fischer in Schaffhausen Switzerland, to perform a quality inspection before shipment of the first batch of plastic piping and tooling with destination Cartagena, Colombia.

Damen Naval also met with Colombian suppliers at the annual Expodefensa exhibition (01-03 December 2025, Bogotá) to explore further local content opportunities.