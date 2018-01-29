Germany, Norway Join HST Strike Group

Two coalition naval vessels arrived at Norfolk naval base Jan. 26 and 28, to conduct training and operations as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HST CSG).

The Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen (F 311) and the Sachsen-class German frigate Hessen (F 221) arrived to participate in the strike group's upcoming Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).

"Any time we can operate with another one of our allies anywhere in the world, we gain from it and they gain from it," Rear Adm. Gene Black, commander of HST CSG. "I've always had great success working with coalition partners and this is just a similar task with a more complex mission set. I'm very confident of our success and look forward to sailing with these two great ships."

According to Truman's foreign cooperation officers, partnerships like this are designed to strengthen cooperation and interoperability between the nations' armed forces. Integrating with foreign navies can prove challenging, but months of planning and coordination took place to ensure a seamless integration, with both warships prepared to demonstrate their capabilities.

"We are looking forward to a challenging and exciting training with the U.S. Navy," said Hessen's Commanding Officer Cmdr. Oliver Pfennig. "The integration of German warship Hessen in the carrier strike group requires a lot of trust in our capabilities and we will perform professionally and competently in all upcoming CSG operations."

Multinational naval missions can provide important opportunities to improve maritime partnerships with our allies, allowing the strike group to operate as one multinational, multi-platform team with unique, proven warfighting capabilities.

Following the completion of COMPTUEX, Hessen will remain with the strike group to participate in their upcoming deployment. This is not Hessen's first time operating with the Truman. The ship's deployed together as a CSG in 2010. (y Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sara Eshleman, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Public Affairs)