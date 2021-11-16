Gibraltar's New Patrol Boat Completes Sea Trials

HMS Cutlass, the first of two new vessels being built for the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, has undergone initial trials.

Over recent weeks, the new HPB-1900 has been subjected to rigorous trials to test all systems and performance against a demanding set of requirements specified by the Royal Navy.

Marine Specialised Technology Group (MST Group) and designed in partnership with BMT, the vessel is powered by three Volvo D13 engines, each producing 1000 HP and driving triple MJP 350X Waterjets. The design of the hull form offers great seakeeping characteristics and the vessel is equipped with Humphree stabilization fins. Operational efficiency is provided by the integrated CGI OpenSea360 bridge system and enhanced situational awareness equipment.

HMS Cutlass, and the forthcoming HMS Dagger which is expected to be delivered in Q4 2022/Q1 2023, will be essential assets for the maritime defense and security of Gibraltar and its surrounding waters. Both vessels are a major step forward in capability for the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.

Alongside the RNPL Project, the MST Group is also working in conjunction with BMT on the HPB-1500 Police Patrol Craft being built for the UK Ministry of Defense Police (MDP) and Gibraltar Defense Police (GDP). These vessels will join MST’s growing range of well-proven High Speed Patrol Craft which now range from 10.5m up to 23.0m in length.