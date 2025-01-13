Glamox to Illuminate Fjord1’s Autonomous Ferries

Lighting solutions specialist Glamox has booked a contract to light four Fjord1’s autonomous-ready ferries, expected to be the first in the world to operate independently of human intervention.

Glamox was awarded the lighting contract from Tersan Shipyard in Turkey where the vessels are being built for the Norwegian operator Fjord1.

The company will provide a total of approximately 2,160 marine-certified lights to light the interior and exterior of the four vessels.

For each ferry, Glamox provides a bow light, lighting for the car deck, and lighting for internal areas such as corridors, stairwells, the engine room, and the passenger lounge, as well as the illuminated emergency signs.

“Autonomous vessels are equipped with cameras that require good quality flicker-free lighting so people at the control center can see precisely what’s going on. These ferries also sport a powerful bow light that illuminates the area in front of them, supporting safe operations as well as making them even more visible to other shipping,” said Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox.

The ferries are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2026 and will operate between Lavik and Oppedal in Norway from September 2026.

The four battery-powered ferries were designed by HAV Design of Norway. Each one is 120 meters long and 18.6 metres wide and has a capacity of 399 passengers including the crew and 120 cars.

“We anticipate that the first autonomous crossings of the fjord and docking will take place in 2027, with autonomous navigation implemented in 2028. Safety is paramount, and everything will be carefully monitored from our land-based control centre in Florø,” added Dagfinn Neteland, CEO of Fjord1.