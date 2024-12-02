Glamox Inks Deal for Suez Canal Salvage Vessels

Glamox won a contract from Alexandria Shipyard in Egypt to light two new salvage tugs being built for the Suez Canal Authority.

The two new tugs will sport Glamox LED floodlights and searchlights, helping to enable the vessels to work around the clock, as well as navigation lights, and indoor lighting. The design specification and equipment for the powerful tugs are provided by Kongsberg Maritime.

The 71.6m vessels will be built to Kongsberg’s UT 722 CDT design, and each will be equipped with approximately 780 marine-certified lights from Glamox.

The vessels will be equipped with Luminell RLX floodlights, Norselight searchlights, Glamox DL-70 indoor downlights, Glamox TL60 watertight linear luminaires for engine rooms, passageways, etc., Glamox AL60 cabin lights, Aqua Signal Series 75 navigation lights, and NL95 touch screen navigation light controllers. The lighting will be installed at the Alexandria Shipyard and the salvage tugs are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.