GLDD Details $83M in Awarded Work

North America's dredging company Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) announced the receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $ 83 million.



David Simonelli, President of Dredging said: “Great Lakes is pleased to announce these important deepening, coastal protection and maintenance dredging awards. These projects will enhance our year-end backlog and position us well for 2020. Working on these projects allows Great Lakes to help strengthen the U.S. economy, infrastructure and further support the protection of our U.S. coast lines.”



The awarded work includes: Charlotte/Sarasota Regional Beach Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $30.5 million); South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging (Maintenance, Georgia and North Carolina, $13.9 million); Chester, Pennsylvania Modification Project (Capital, Pennsylvania, $13.7 million); Hunting Island State Park Project (Coastal Protection, South Carolina, $11.4 million), and Tybee Island Shore Protection Project (Coastal Protection, Georgia, $13.8 million).



The Charlotte/Sarasota Regional Beach Project involves beach renourishment to restore the critically eroded shorelines on Manasota Key and Knight Islands in Florida. Work will commence in January 2020.



The South Atlantic Region Harbor Dredging Project, also expected to commence in January 2020, will involve annual maintenance work on Brunswick, Savannah, Wilmington and Morehead City Harbors.



The Chester, Pennsylvania Modification Project involves work to complete the multi-year Delaware River Deepening Program. The modification work includes the pretreatment of rock and dredging of the final high spots, which is the last stage of deepening the channel from the Atlantic Ocean to Philadelphia. This project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2020.



The Hunting Island State Park Project will place additional sand onto two miles of the barrier island's beach that were eroded after major storm events. This project will commence and complete in the first quarter of 2020.