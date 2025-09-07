Global Ethanol Association Launches

The Global Ethanol Association (GEA) has officially launched as an independent, non-profit international organization headquartered in Switzerland.

GEA’s mission is to unite resources and expertise, foster cross-sector collaboration, and amplify a powerful industry voice to unlock new opportunities across emerging sectors and accelerate sustainability, innovation, and growth in established ethanol markets.

“The Global Ethanol Association represents a transformative step for ethanol as a strategic enabler of sustainable solutions across industries” said Sylvain Zurcher, Co-Founder & President of the Global Ethanol Association. “Our mission is to connect innovation with action, delivering tangible solutions that link industry ambition with real-world impact.”

GEA’s first flagship program is the Marine Fuel Sector Initiative, an industry led effort to transform ethanol’s market potential into commercial reality and establish it as a cornerstone of the sustainable marine fuel mix.

By mobilizing a global community of stakeholders, including ethanol suppliers, shipowners, and companies across the marine fuel value chain, GEA aims to drive innovation, mobilize investments, and accelerate market adoption. The mission is clear: create real market demand for ethanol in marine applications, while simultaneously enabling reliable and scalable supply to support the transition to cleaner shipping operations.

“By leveraging the capabilities of new multi-fuel marine engines, ethanol can be integrated into the low-emission marine fuel mix” said Morten Jacobsen, Co-Founder & Secretary General of the Global Ethanol Association. “This future-proof approach offers shipowners and operators the flexibility to adapt to regional fuel availability, pricing, and sustainability goals. This is a game-changing step towards fuel supply security and emission resilience across global trade routes.”

GEA has welcomed engine technology company WinGD as a founding member.

“In our experience, collaboration is the key to accelerating the energy transition in shipping so joining the Global Ethanol Association as a founding member was a clear decision” said Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD. “Our advanced multi-fuel engine technology enables shipowners to adopt ethanol as part of the sustainable fuel mix. By working with GEA, we are helping the shipping industry meet its decarbonization targets with solutions that combine flexibility, reliability, and sustainability.”



