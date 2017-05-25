Glosten Debuts New Harbor Tug Design

Seattle-based marine consultancy Glosten has unveiled the HT-67: a new 67' ASD (Z-Drive) harbor tug designed for versatility of service on inland and near coastal waters. Outfitted with a tow winch and pin box/stern roller assembly, this tug can tow astern as efficiently as a conventionally shafted tug of equal horsepower, and handle barges unassisted on arrival and departure.

The Glosten HT-67 was developed with input from experienced towboat operators, noted Capt. Peter Soles, a Marine Consultant at Glosten. “Our goal was to develop a nimble harbor-size tug with exceptional barge handling capabilities. We sought input from veteran ASD captains at multiple points in the design process. We now have a design that is practical, adaptable, and user-friendly – both for captains in the wheelhouse and crewmembers on deck.”

The HT-67 boasts a steel hull with an aluminum house, and single curvature hull plates for ease of construction (estimated at $4.9M). The hull can also be ice strengthened or fitted with push knees without substantially altering the design.

Propulsion engines may be Cummins QSK19-M, 750 hp at 1,800 rpm or MAN LE 434, 750 hp at 1,800 rpm, for a combined 1500 hp. Both engines are EPA Tier 3 compliant. Z-drive units may be either Schottel SRP 190FP, or ZF Marine AT 5000 WM-FP. Both units utilize fixed pitch propellers in 19A nozzles, fitted in either bottom or top-mounted round wells. A top mounted configuration affords the option to remove and replace Z-Drive units pier side (i.e. without dry docking).

The HT-67 can also be configured with Nautican nozzles on ZF Marine Z-drives for superior bollard pull and fuel efficiency.

The vessel meets USCG Subchapter M (Towing Vessels) design requirements.

“This design offers a lot of capability and versatility in a small package,” Soles said. “It is highly responsive and right-sized for work in confined waterways, whether you’re towing, working alongside, or assisting.”