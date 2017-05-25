Marine Link
Friday, May 26, 2017

Glosten Debuts New Harbor Tug Design

May 25, 2017

Image: Glosten

Image: Glosten

Seattle-based marine consultancy Glosten has unveiled the HT-67: a new 67' ASD (Z-Drive) harbor tug designed for versatility of service on inland and near coastal waters. Outfitted with a tow winch and pin box/stern roller assembly, this tug can tow astern as efficiently as a conventionally shafted tug of equal horsepower, and handle barges unassisted on arrival and departure.

 
The Glosten HT-67 was developed with input from experienced towboat operators, noted Capt. Peter Soles, a Marine Consultant at Glosten. “Our goal was to develop a nimble harbor-size tug with exceptional barge handling capabilities. We sought input from veteran ASD captains at multiple points in the design process. We now have a design that is practical, adaptable, and user-friendly – both for captains in the wheelhouse and crewmembers on deck.”
 
The HT-67 boasts a steel hull with an aluminum house, and single curvature hull plates for ease of construction (estimated at $4.9M). The hull can also be ice strengthened or fitted with push knees without substantially altering the design.
 
Propulsion engines may be Cummins QSK19-M, 750 hp at 1,800 rpm or MAN LE 434, 750 hp at 1,800 rpm, for a combined 1500 hp. Both engines are EPA Tier 3 compliant. Z-drive units may be either Schottel SRP 190FP, or ZF Marine AT 5000 WM-FP. Both units utilize fixed pitch propellers in 19A nozzles, fitted in either bottom or top-mounted round wells. A top mounted configuration affords the option to remove and replace Z-Drive units pier side (i.e. without dry docking).
 
The HT-67 can also be configured with Nautican nozzles on ZF Marine Z-drives for superior bollard pull and fuel efficiency.
 
The vessel meets USCG Subchapter M (Towing Vessels) design requirements.
 
“This design offers a lot of capability and versatility in a small package,” Soles said. “It is highly responsive and right-sized for work in confined waterways, whether you’re towing, working alongside, or assisting.”
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News