41m Shallow Draft River Vessel Ordered for Paraguay

Concordia Damen signed a newbuilding contract with an undisclosed Paraguayan client for a 41-meter Shallow Draft River Pusher, type CDS 4115. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 2027.

The vessel will be deployed on the Paraguay-Paraná River system to support regional logistics operations. It is the second CDS 4115 to be built and delivered by Concordia Damen for a South American customer.

The new vessel, which measures measures 41 x 15.5m, will serve along the 2,695-km Paraguay River. In a push-barge configuration of 12 barges, the full combination reaches 281 x 48 metres, enabling large-scale cargo transport. The pushboat will be equipped with Caterpillar engines, producing 5,490 HP.

With prolonged periods of low water during the dry season, an optimised shallow-draft configuration is essential to ensure year-round navigation and high cargo efficiency. Hence, the design is such that the vessel can continue to operate even when water depth drops to only 6.0 feet, an essential advantage on this waterway.