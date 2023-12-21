Godmother Names Sanmar Harbor Tug After Her Son

Sanmar’s Altinova Shipyard held a christening ceremony last Saturday for a powerful new harbour tug destined to work for German operator H. Schramm Towage.

Lara König, took on the honorary role of godmother to the new tug, which is named Bo after her two-year-old son, who is the godchild of SCHRAMM group owner Hans-Helmut Schramm.

Bo is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar TRAktor-Z 2500SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan, part of the Turkish tug and workboat builder’s Deliçay series.

Powered by two high-speed, electronically controlled, EPA Tier lll and IMO Tier ll compliant CAT 3516C HD D-rated marine diesel engines, Bo can achieve a 75-ton bollard pull and free running speed of 12 knots.

Measuring 25.3m LOA, with a moulded beam of 12m, Bo has been designed for escort, ship-handling, or terminal support duties and has Fi-Fi 1 fire-fighting capability.

Established in 1926, H. Schramm Towage mainly operates at the intersection of the river Elbe, North Sea, Baltic Sea, and Kiel Canal. Bo will join its operations at Brunsbüttel at the mouth of the Elbe and western end of the Kiel Canal.

Bo will be the sixth tugboat that Sanmar has delivered to Schramm, joining Corvin, a 45-ton bollard-pull twin screw tug delivered in 2005, second Corvin in 2007, Max in 2009, Torsten a flattop Navtug delivered in 2012, and Sonke, a 71-ton bollard-pull ATD tugboat delivered in 2020.

Bo will join the fleet in January 2024.



