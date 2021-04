Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Golar LNG said on Monday its chief executive officer Iain Ross has tendered his resignation, and the company will immediately start the process to recruit his successor.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping company said the contractual termination period is six months, though it can be prolonged or reduced upon mutual agreement.

Ross joined Golar LNG as CEO in September 2017 after holding various leadership roles at WorleyParsons.