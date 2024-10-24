Golding Barge Line Commissions New Towboat

Vicksburg, Miss. based Golding Barge Line has commissioned its newest vessel, Scott Golding, built by Vessel Repair, in Port Arthur, Texas.

The new towboat features a pair of Mitsubishi EPA Tier 4 engines supplied by Laborde Products, each delivering 1,260 HP at 1,600 RPM.

“Golding Barge Line is proud to welcome our first Mitsubishi propulsion system to the fleet. The experience with Laborde Products has been exceptional,” said Austin Golding, President of Golding Barge Line. “These Tier 4 engines are not only environmentally friendly but also extremely efficient, which is vital for our operations. We’re excited to take this step toward the future with Laborde Products and Mitsubishi.”

“At Laborde Products, we focus on providing an exceptional experience for our customers at every stage,” said Brian Laborde, President and CEO. “From the initial consultation to the final installation and ongoing support, we’re proud to partner with Golding Barge Line in introducing Mitsubishi Tier 4 engines to their fleet, offering a simple and reliable engine solution.”