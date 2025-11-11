Goltens, WE Tech Partner Up on Energy-Efficient Marine Retrofits

Goltens Worldwide and Finland’s WE Tech Solutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote and deliver advanced marine retrofit projects aimed at improving vessel energy efficiency and cutting emissions.

Under the agreement, Goltens will act as WE Tech’s preferred global retrofit partner, supporting the rollout of the Finnish company’s energy-optimization technologies across the commercial shipping fleet.

“Goltens brings global reach, outstanding technical capability, and a trusted track record in large-scale retrofit execution. By combining our energy-efficiency solutions with Goltens’ delivery expertise, we can offer shipowners a seamless pathway to reduce fuel consumption, cut emissions, and modernize their fleets," said Olli-Pekka Aalto, chief sales and sourcing officer at WE Tech.

“This cooperation aligns perfectly with Goltens’ strategy to support our customers on their decarbonization journey. WE Tech’s technology is field-proven, energy-efficient, and highly relevant amid today’s regulatory and commercial pressures. Together, we will accelerate the uptake of advanced electrification and energy-optimization retrofits for shipowners around the world," added Sandeep Seth, chief executive of Goltens Worldwide.

WE Tech, headquartered in Vaasa, is known for its variable-frequency drive and permanent-magnet shaft-generator systems, DC-Link power-distribution architecture, and power-management systems that reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Goltens will provide full retrofit execution including engineering, 3D scanning, installation, commissioning, and lifecycle support through its global service network.

The collaboration targets retrofit opportunities across multiple vessel types such as ferries, tankers, Ro-Ro ships and bulk carriers, with the aim of improving electrical performance while cutting fuel costs and emissions in line with International Maritime Organization decarbonization goals.