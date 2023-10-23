Gondan Cuts First Steel for New Northern Lighthouse Board Vessel

Spain's GONDAN Shipbuilders announced it held a steel cutting ceremony marking the start of construction on a new vessel it is building for the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), a non-departmental public body responsible for marine navigation aids around coastal areas for Scotland and the Isle of Man.

The NLB, which has been responsible for the management of lights, buoys and beacons in the region since 1786, plays an essential role in safe navigation.

The new hybrid-powered vessel, to be delivered in mid-2025, will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, advanced navigation systems and will be environmentally friendly, the shipbuilder said. The vessel will meet the environmental targets set out in the U.K. Government Clean Maritime Plan.

NLB representatives director of operations Phil Day and technical manager Graham Moffat were present at the event to celebrate.

“The steel cutting ceremony is an important milestone as it marks the moment when production starts on the build of the new Pole Star, following an intensive 10-month period of detailed design work,” Day said. “Using new technology to minimize the impact on the environment and with additional capability to help deal with the effects of Climate Change, the new ship will ensure we can continue to deliver our vital safety service in Scottish and Manx waters into the 2050s.”