Keel Laying Held for Fifth National Security Multi-Mission Vessel

TOTE Services, LLC and Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. marked a milestone in U.S. shipbuilding with the keel laying of the fifth and final vessel in the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program. Commissioned by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD), the NSMV program is designed to provide top-tier training for future mariners while supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts. The vessels are being built to replace aging training ships at five state maritime academies, helping to ensure that cadets receive state-of-the-art training on modern, technologically advanced ships.

“This program is a testament to the strength of the U.S. maritime industry, and we are honored to work alongside TOTE Services and MARAD in delivering these advanced training vessels that will benefit generations of cadets to come,”said David Kim, CEO of Hanwha Philly Shipyard.



The NSMV program has demonstrated the efficiency of the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) model, which employs commercial best practices to streamline construction and accelerate delivery. Under this model, TOTE Services and Hanwha Philly Shipyard have successfully delivered the first two NSMVs — Empire State and Patriot State — with the third scheduled for delivery later this year.



These vessels, equipped with advanced training facilities, a fully integrated bridge, and accommodations for up to 600 cadets and 100 faculty, are set to provide a quality educational experience. Additionally, they will be available for emergency response missions, further strengthening the U.S. maritime infrastructure.



Vice Admiral (Ret.) Michael J. Dumont, Interim President of California State University Maritime Academy, highlighted the significance of the program. “This vessel stands as a testament to innovation, resilience, and the nation’s unwavering commitment to preparing the next generation of mariners,” he said.