Grady Hurley Elected President of Maritime Law Association of the US

Grady Hurley, a partner and co-leader of the maritime litigation, arbitration, and dispute resolution team at Jones Walker LLP, has been elected president of the Maritime Law Association of the United States (MLA) during the organization’s general meeting held in New York City on May 3, 2024.

Hurley is the fourth president elected from New Orleans during the MLA’s 125-year history. He most recently served as the organization’s first vice president.

“I am privileged to serve as the voice of the MLA and recognize this honor on behalf of the maritime community in Louisiana and its contributions to national and international commerce,” Hurley said. “Jones Walker’s significant national maritime practice has provided me an opportunity to experience a wide variety of maritime issues with a diverse client base representing brown water, blue water, and offshore maritime interests. I thank Jones Walker and the New Orleans maritime community.”

The MLA advances reforms and promotes uniformity in the enactment and interpretation of maritime law. Its 2,300 members, consisting of lawyers, judges, law professors, and other maritime professionals, represent port cities and maritime interests throughout the United States.

After graduating from Tulane Law School with a JD and an LLM in maritime law, Hurley served as president of the Tulane Alumni Association. He presently serves on the boards of the Tulane Admiralty Law Institute and the Tulane Maritime Law Journal. Hurley also served as president of the New Orleans Bar Association and in other civic and charitable associations. He has been nationally recognized for his maritime work by Chambers and Partners and in Legal 500. In addition to his position as co-leader of the maritime litigation, arbitration, and dispute resolution team, Hurley also serves as co-chair of the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team at Jones Walker.