Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Takes Delivery of Hopper Dredge

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, has taken delivery of its newest Jones Act-compliant hopper dredge, the Amelia Island from the Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City, Louisiana.

The Amelia Island is specially designed for efficient and safe operations along shallow and narrow waters throughout all U.S. coastlines. The vessel is approximately 346 feet in length, 69 feet in breadth, 23 feet in depth with 16,500 total horsepower installed. The dredge features two 800mm trailing suction pipes capable of dredging depths up to 100 feet with a hopper capacity of 6,330 yd³. The main engines and generators are EPA Tier IV rated for low emissions.

Lasse Petterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The delivery of our sixth hopper dredge, the Amelia Island marks a significant milestone as our dredging newbuild program is now complete, leaving us with the largest and most advanced hopper fleet in the United States. Engineered with a high level of automation, this vessel is well suited for diverse operations such as beach renourishment, coastal protection, channel deepening, and maintenance dredging. Already with a full schedule for 2025 and 2026, the dredge will be going immediately to work.”

The Amelia Island joins sister ship, the Galveston Island.



