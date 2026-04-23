Chris-Marine Introduces Engine Insights Digitalization Solution for Cylinder Condition

Chris-Marine AB announced the introduction of Engine Insights, a new digital solution designed to convert cylinder condition measurements into automatic, instant, standardized reports for faster and more informed maintenance decisions.

Engine Insights enables service technicians to upload measurement data directly from onboard tools such as LDM (Liner Diameter Measurement), LCC, CTM and Replica Test and generate structured reports within minutes. While manual reporting today typically requires 4–6 hours of expert work, Engine Insights reduces this process to just a couple of minutes. These reports provide a clear basis for evaluating cylinder condition and planning maintenance actions.

At the same time, the platform gives fleet managers an accessible overview of vessel condition, supporting more efficient maintenance planning and extended component lifetime.

Engine Insights is designed to work seamlessly with measurement data from Chris-Marine tools, extending their value while enabling a structured and standardized approach to cylinder condition reporting.

Key benefits include:

Automated generation of standardized reports

Reduction of reporting time from hours to minutes

Improved maintenance planning

Increased component lifetime

Insights that support more efficient lubricant oil usage

Engine Insights is now being introduced to the market and is available with a free trial offering included.