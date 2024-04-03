Marine Link
Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up 25.5% in March

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 3, 2024

(Photo: LCA)

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 1.6 million tons in March, an increase of 25.5% compared to 2023, according to latest figures published by trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Loadings also topped the month’s 5-year average by 47.5%.  

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 4.4 million tons, an increase of 16.8% compared to a year ago. Iron ore shipments are 31.9% above their 5-year average for the first three months of the year.

