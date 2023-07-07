Marine Link
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade on the Rise

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 7, 2023

(Photo: Lake Carriers’ Association)

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.8 million tons in June, an increase of 47.8% from 2022, according to latest figures published by trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were 12.7% above the month’s five-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 19.9 million tons, 44% above the previous year’s total of 13.8 million tons, LCA said. Iron shipments are above their five-year average by 7.9% for the first half of the year.

