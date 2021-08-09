Great Lakes Limestone Trade Up 11% in July

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.8 million tons in July, an increase of 11% compared to a year ago, according to the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). The trade was a near match to the month’s 5-year average.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled nearly 3 million tons, an increase of 13.1% compared to 2020, while shipments from Canadian quarries increased by 4% to 839,825 tons, LCA said.

Year-to-date the Lakes limestone trade stands at 13.8 million tons, an increase of 10.8% compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 10.5 million tons, an increase of 6.7%. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 3.3 million tons, an increase of 26.6% compared to 2020.