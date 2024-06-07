Great Lakes Trade: Limestone Up, Iron Ore Down in May

Great Lakes shipments of limestone rose and iron ore fell in the month of May, according to latest figures published by industry trade group the Lake Carriers' Association (LCA).

Shipments of limestone on the Lakes totaled 3.9 million tons in May, an increase of 33.9% compared to a year ago. May’s loadings were also above the month’s 5-year average by 6%.

Limestone loadings from U.S. quarries increased 42.2% compared to 2023 to 3.2 million tons, while shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 734,489 tons, an increase of 7.2%.

Year-to-date the Lakes limestone trade stands at 6.5 million tons, an increase of 30.9% compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 5.3 million tons, an increase of 33.7%. Shipments from Ontario quarries increased 19.8% to 1.2 million tons.

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled 5.4 million tons in May, down 3% compared to a year ago. However, shipments were 2.8% above the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 14.4 million tons, an increase of 2.1% compared to the same point in 2023. Iron ore shipments were also 8.2% above their 5-year average for five months of the year.