Great Ships [ of 2020 ]: Island Victory, the Most Powerful (& green) Multi-Purpose OSV Ever
Norway’s Island Offshore broke free from the enforced conservatism of the E&P sector, adding not just a new ship to its fleet, but one that re-writes the rulebook in capabilities, technology and despite its size and power, environmental credentials.
Simply put, Island Offshore’s new deep water installation Vessel ‘Island Victory’ is the most powerful multi-purpose offshore vessel ever built; a point proven during bollard pull tests conducted by its builder VARD last November with a towing power of 477 tonnes recorded, smashing the existing record of 423 tonnes.
“Island Victory’s brute strength enables heavy duty, deep water mooring using a single vessel, when before, two or three would be needed to carry the loads and achieve the same outcome,” said Tommy Walaunet, Managing Director, Island Offshore “We need the power and deck space for mooring operations and transport of wires and chains, but when compared to using multiple vessels for the same job, Island Victory can do it using less fuel and with lower emissions.”
A true multi-purpose behemoth, with a length of 123 meters and breadth of 25 meters, Island Victory boasts a 250-ton offshore crane, accommodation and diverse client facilities for 110 people, and a working deck measuring 1200 sq. m.
Island Victory joined the Island Offshore fleet as a three-year company restructuring plan enters its final phases and Mr Walaunet is confident that the decision to invest in such an extensive undertaking was the right one.
“As a privately-owned company we are fortunate to have investors with an understanding of, and appetite for risk,” he explains. “This gives us the ability to identify and drive new opportunities with concepts that bring something new to the market.”
The introduction of Island Victory and Island Clipper (it’s new W2W vessel) shows that something is being done right at Island Offshore’s HQ in the well-known offshore industry town of Ulsteinvik on Norway’s west coast. And while the eagerly awaited ‘recovery’ or signs of a new offshore boom are certainly not on the near horizon, forward thinking fleet diversification is seeing some players return to a semblance of stability.
- Island Victory Main Particulars
- Name: Island Victory
- Owner: Island Offshore Management AS
- Type: Deep Water Installation/Anchor handling – DP II
- Design: Kongsberg Maritime UT 797 CX
- Ship Builder: Vard
- Material: Steel
- Delivery: February 2020
- Class: DNV GL
- Cargo deck area: 1,200 sq. m.
- Rig chain lockers (7 lockers): 2,765 cu. m.
- Rig chain lockers incl. moon pool lockers: 2,200 cu. m.
- Moon pool capacity: max 800 T
- Accommodation: 110
- Bollard Pull: 477 T
- Moon pool: 8.0mx 7.2 m. (L x B) (526 m3)
- Work ROVs: 2x Fully integrated WROV and LARS system permanently installed on board, for depths up to 4000 meter (1side/1moonpool)
- 1x Offshore AHC crane: 250t/17m-20t/40m- wire length 3000m
- 1x Deck crane: 6t/20m- 12t/10m
- 2x Cargo rail cranes: PS RR Capacity 2,8t/3,2m- 15,4m outreach 15t/3m / -SB RR Capacity 2,8t/3,2m- 15,4m outreach 15t/3m
- Length, (o.a.): 123.4 m
- Breadth, (molded: 25 m
- Depth, (molded): 10 m
- Draft, (designed): 8 m
- Draft, (scantling): 8
- DWT (at design draft): 5899
- DWT (at scantling draft): 6264
- Speed max: 18.75 knots
- Fuel Type: Fuel oil
- Main engines: 2x RR Bergen B32:40V16PCD 8000kW each + 4 RR Bergen C25:33 L9 2880 kW each + 2 x MTU 16V4000M34 1999 kw each
- Total installed power: 31518 kW equal to 42 880 HP
- Bow Thrusters: 2x RR TT2650 DPN CP 1600kW each | 1x RR Azimut Swing up TCNS092/62-220 2000kW - stern 2 x RR 2400 DPN 1200 kW
- Propellers: 2 x RR CPP 144A4D Ice 5400 mm Ø
- Bearings: Wartsila/Cedervall shaft bearings
- Gears: Scana Volda
- Generators: 4 x Marelli MJRM LB8 (gen set)
- Engine controls: Kongsberg RR Bergen
- Radars: Furuno
- Depth Sounders: Furuno
- Auto Pilo: tMarine Technology
- Radios: Sailor
- AIS: Furuno
- GPS: Furuno
- GMDSS: Sailor
- SatCom: Marlink
- Mooring equipment: Konsgberg winches
- Fire extinguishing systems: Danfoss Semco
- Fire detection system: Consilium
- Heat exchangers: Alfa Laval Nordic
- Lifeboats: Harding Safety/Palfinger Marine
- Liferafts: Viking Safety Equipment
- Coatings: Akzo Nobel
- Ballast Water Management System: Optimarin