Green Shipping Service Launched in Singapore

Pacific International Lines (PIL) and PSA International (PSA), supported by DNV, have launched Singapore’s first joint land-sea green value-added service for cargo transhipped through the Port of Singapore.

The new service enables participating shippers and cargo owners to achieve verifiable emissions reductions through the allocation of carbon reductions generated from the use of lower-carbon fuels across multiple modes of transportation within the logistics, shipping and port operations.

Trials for this service are scheduled to commence later in May.

This latest initiative marks a major milestone in the joint Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2025 between PIL, PSA and DNV to jointly advance carbon emissions measurement and reporting in the maritime sector.

PIL Chief Commercial Officer, Lionel Patrice Chatelet said, “PIL is advancing maritime decarbonization by leveraging carbon insetting as a practical and impactful lever within our own value chain. By investing in initiatives that directly reduce or remove emissions across our operations, PIL ensures that emissions reductions are real, measurable, and closely tied to our business activities. This approach not only accelerates progress toward our climate targets but also enables customers to access lower-carbon shipping solutions.”

Veracity by DNV Executive Director, Mikkel Skou said, “This initiative is a strong example of how a trusted data ecosystem can deliver real value across the maritime value chain. When shipowners, ports, and cargo stakeholders are connected through standardized, verifiable data, emissions reductions can be measured, shared, and applied with confidence. At DNV, we see this as a key step in enabling transparency and trust at scale – helping the industry move from ambition to measurable impact.”



