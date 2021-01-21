Greensea Receives US Navy Award

Greensea's open architecture technology on Remotely Operated Vehicles furthered by Small Business Innovation Research Phase II grant



Greensea Systems, Inc. creator of OPENSEA, an open architecture robotics platform for the marine industry, won a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) ASAP grant totaling $1,100,000, with option for additional funding, for the continued development of Standoff Command and Control of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, under Contract No. N6833521C0113.

The Phase II award will further the development of Greensea's long range standoff command and control system for ROVs towards providing the US Navy a capability of conducting waterborne Explosive Ordnance Disposal operations with marine robotics from a safe standoff distance. The standoff system is hardware, transmission, and vehicle agnostic and provides high levels of autonomy for the ROV as well as the coordination of launch and recovery, vehicle tether, and host USV platform. Greensea's long range standoff system leverages almost 15 years of developing supervised autonomy systems for ROVs and by virtue of being built on OPENSEA, is entirely open architecture. Commercial applications of this technology include operating highly integrated ROVs and robotic systems from Unmanned Surface Vessels by operators located anywhere in the world.

“The long range standoff command and control of ROVs is the single best solution to keep the warfighter safe by getting them as far as possible from a subsea threat,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea.

While the technology is being developed for the military, Greensea is working with companies on commercialized variants of the technology.



